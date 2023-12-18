3rd Quarter Report

The Wizards and the Suns have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Wizards have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 58-46.

The Wizards have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Washington 4-20, Phoenix 13-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.52

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. The Suns are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Wizards in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wizards scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took down Indiana 137-123. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 260.5 point over/under.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Wizards to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Poole, who scored 30 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyus Jones, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Suns last Friday, but the final result did not. The match between Phoenix and New York wasn't particularly close, with Phoenix falling 139-122. The Suns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Suns saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Washington's victory ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-20. As for Phoenix, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Wizards took their win against the Suns in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 127-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.