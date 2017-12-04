Pickaxe Pundits: Breaking down Nikola Jokic’s injury and how the Denver Nuggets survive

Yikes, the injury bug hits the Nuggets in the worst way

Zach Mikash and Gordon Gross were on Nothin But Net Radio saturday for the Weekly Pickaxe Pundits show. They talked about Nikola Jokic’s injury, how it will effect the Nuggets and who will have to step up in his absence. They broke down why Will Barton will be leaned on so heavily and if the Denver Nuggets can afford to re-sign him. Finally they go over last week’s win against the Chicago Bulls and loss to the Utah Jazz and then give a prediction of the Nuggets record for the upcoming road trip.

Nikola Jokic injury

Who fills his shoes in the rotation, who fills his shoes in impact?

With Denver’s longest road trip coming up, could this sink their chances?

How long do you speculate he’ll be out?

Will Barton

Can he be this teams primary offensive threat?

Is he better than Gary Harris?

How hard should Denver try to re-sign him this offseason

Break

Wrapping up the week of games