Pickaxe Pundits: Paul Millsap injury and the Denver Nuggets bounce back after bad road trip
All in all, it was kind of a crummy week
This week on Nothin’ But Net Radio Zach is joined by head stiff Adam Mares on the Pickaxe Pundits show to discuss the tough injury news about Paul Millsap and how the Denver Nuggets fill the void that he leaves. Next they’ll break down the tough road trip, but try to find some positives from the 1-2 swing. Then they get into the big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and how Nikola Jokic is becoming a leader. Finally, they’ll give their thoughts on the leaked design of the “City” edition jerseys.
Paul Millsap injury
- Where does it hurt Denver more, on defense or offense
- Who fills his shoes in the rotation, who fills his shoes in impact?
- Can the Nuggets still make the playoffs
Road Trip
- Loss to LA - were the Malone/Jokic techs justified?
- Win against Sac - sign of mental toughness to get the win without so many contributors?
- Loss to the houston - Did denver ever have a chance?
Break
Game against the Grizzlies
- Jokic stepping up as a leader
- Defensive effort and rotations
- Is the home court advantage back?
New jersey Leak
- Thoughts on the new design
