A potential playoff preview takes place on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit (46-18) ended a four-game losing streak with a 38-point blowout victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday. Philly (35-30) followed back-to-back losses with a Tuesday victory over Memphis, 139-129. Joel Embiid (oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) remain out for the Sixers, while Ausar Thompson (ankle) is out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons have won each of the last three matchups. The latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Detroit as 15-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Pistons vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

76ers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -15 at DraftKings 76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 220.5 points 76ers vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -1111, 76ers +706 76ers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Pistons streaming: Prime Video

Top Pistons vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (220.5). Detroit games have heavily leaned under this season, with the total failing to get reached in almost 60% of its games. Both of the previous matchups between the teams this year have gone under, and overall, the Under is 5-1 over the Pistons' last six games.

As for Philly, the Under is 4-2 for the Sixers over their last six, and they should struggle to put points on the scoreboard on Thursday. Embiid, Maxey, Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all out, leaving the team with just two players averaging more than 8.1 points per game. The simulations project a total of 217 points being scored as the Under hits in 58.4% of simulations.

How to make 76ers vs. Pistons picks

