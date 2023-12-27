This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

JA MORANT AND THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant is back, and he's reminding everyone just how great of a player he is ... and how badly the Grizzlies need him. Behind its superstar point guard, Memphis overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to topple the Pelicans, 116-115, in overtime.

Memphis is 4-0 with Morant in the lineup since he debuted following a 25-game suspension stemming from him displaying a gun on social media twice

since he debuted following a Morant had 31 points, just hours after being named the Western Conference Player of the Week

Desmond Bane added 27, and Marcus Smart, playing in his first game since mid-November (foot), scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Memphis is scoring over 12 points per game more this season with Morant in the lineup. He supercharges the Grizzlies' fast breaks, makes things happen in the halfcourt and ... well, he's just really good. And really good players help a lot.

THE DETROIT PISTONS

The Pistons have made history -- and not the good kind. Detroit lost its 27th consecutive game, falling, 118-112, to the Nets. With the loss, the Pistons set the record for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

The old record of 26 games was a tie between these Pistons, the 2013-14 76ers and the 2010-11 Cavaliers .

and the 2010-11 . The Pistons are one game away from tying the all-time losing streak of 28 , "accomplished" by the 76ers across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

, "accomplished" by the 76ers across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. It'll be tough to avoid that: The Pistons visit the NBA-best Celtics tomorrow. Here's what's to come.

It really looked like Tuesday night could have been the night. The Pistons led by as many as 14 points. They led by five with under eight minutes to go. They drew within two with under a minute left as Cade Cunningham (41 points) led a valiant effort. But Dorian Finney-Smith made a 3-pointer to push Brooklyn's lead to five, and Detroit never got any closer.

The Pistons haven't won since Oct. 28, back when ...

The Rangers and Diamondbacks were in the middle of the World Series.

and were in the middle of the World Series. James Harden was on the 76ers .

was on the . Joshua Dobbs was about to be benched ... by the Cardinals .

was about to be benched ... by the . Josh McDaniels was coaching the Raiders .

was coaching the . College basketball hadn't started.

🏈 NFL Power Rankings: Last two Super Bowl champs going in opposite directions

Entering this season, everyone loved Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes had led Kansas City to yet another Super Bowl, this time without Tyreek Hill, proving a rising tide lifts all ships ... and Mahomes is an ocean. With an emerging defense alongside the world's best quarterback, Kansas City was favored to repeat.

The champs of two years ago, meanwhile, had some of the league's lowest expectations externally. The Rams were too old at some positions, too young at others, too slow, too injured, etc. After they followed their Super Bowl season with a 5-12 campaign, things looked bleak. But now, the Rams are 8-6, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture and tied for the biggest improvement in Pete Prisco's latest NFL Power Rankings.

Prisco: "The roster build is a real testament to general manager Les Snead. The development and record is a tribute to coach Sean McVay, who is proving once again why he's one of the best in the NFL. ... In this year's draft, Snead added starting guard Steve Avila in the second round and defensive linemen Byron Young and Kobie Turner in the third. And the best pick of all, receiver Puka Nacua, came in fifth. ... When you combine Nacua with Cooper Kupp, a running game led by emerging star Kyren Williams, a Snead fifth-round pick from 2022, it's easy to see why Matthew Stafford is playing so well."

The Rams (16th to 10th) tied the Buccaneers (17th to 11th) and the Steelers (21st to 15th) for the largest jump. The Chiefs (fourth to eighth), meanwhile, were one of four teams falling four spots. Here's the top five:

Ravens (previous: 2) Dolphins (3) 49ers (1) Lions (5) Eagles (6)

⚾ Who will be next Japanese baseball star to cash in with MLB?

When it comes to baseball, it's been a huge year for Japan.

It's not just Japan. Jung Hoo Lee, a South Korean outfielder from the Korea Baseball Organization, cashed in with the Giants. As R.J. Anderson explained last week, MLB teams are dedicating more resources scouting NPB and KBO players.

So, who could be next? R.J. answered that question, and it was an easy call atop his list.

🐅 What will Tiger Woods' 2024 look like?

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge nearly a month ago, and while the score wasn't great, it also didn't matter. He looked healthy. That's what mattered. He joined his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in mid-December, too.

That's all well and good, but Woods will be the first person to say he's looking for more in 2024. Patrick McDonald mapped out what that could look like.

Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational

March 14-17: Players Championship

April 11-14: Masters

May 16-19: PGA Championship

June 13-16: U.S. Open

July 18-21: The Open

Here's more detail:

McDonald: "This schedule makes sense on paper, and it would have Woods playing one significant tournament per month -- including all four majors -- but there are still a handful of questions that need to be answered. For instance, Tiger has not yet qualified for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. The USGA has made exceptions in the past by handing out special invitations -- the latest to Phil Mickelson in 2021 before he won the PGA Championship. Woods, a three-time champion, would surely receive one if not in the field by June. ... This projected schedule may not be conducive for contending in major championships, but it may be what's needed to ensure Woods' health and presence at the four biggest tournaments."

However, if his body cooperates and the game comes around -- two huge, huge "if" statements -- he could add more tournaments to chase his 83rd career PGA Tour win, which would break his tie with Sam Snead for most ever.

