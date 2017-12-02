Pistons at 76ers GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Projected Lineups

Pistons
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

76ers
Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Amir Johnson

