Pistons at Bucks GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: Wednesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: +3.5
*Fun fact: this is only fourth game this season the Pistons have been underdogs. They’re 2-1 in games with the opposing teams as the favorite, beating the Warriors, Clippers, and falling just short against the Wizards (with a little help from the refs).
Projected Lineup
Pistons (10-3)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
*Stanley Johnson and Jon Leuer will be active tonight - will be nice to have Stanley back to help on Giannis.
Bucks (7-6)
Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Henson
Pregame Reading
Nice DBB fanpost from Joetruck229 breaking down the Bucks
Stan Van Gundy speaking out in support of protesting inequality
