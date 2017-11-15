Pistons at Bucks GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Wednesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: +3.5

*Fun fact: this is only fourth game this season the Pistons have been underdogs. They’re 2-1 in games with the opposing teams as the favorite, beating the Warriors, Clippers, and falling just short against the Wizards (with a little help from the refs).

Projected Lineup

Pistons (10-3)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

*Stanley Johnson and Jon Leuer will be active tonight - will be nice to have Stanley back to help on Giannis.

Bucks (7-6)

Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Henson

Pregame Reading

DBB game preview

Nice DBB fanpost from Joetruck229 breaking down the Bucks

Brew Hoop game preview

Stan Van Gundy speaking out in support of protesting inequality