Pistons at Celtics: Avery Bradley to Andre Drummond for the dynamite dunk

Andre Drummond was dominant in the Pistons win against the Boston Celtics, and he helped down the stretch with a sweet, sweet dunk delivered by Avery Bradley.

Bradley to Drummond, whew pic.twitter.com/HSstSWCOTZ — Steve Hinson (@Shinons8) November 28, 2017

What say you Luke Kennard?

Luke Kennard, your thoughts on Andre Drummond? pic.twitter.com/ohNHgrC4On — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) November 28, 2017

Agreed.

Drummond finished with a ridiculous line of 25 points on 10-12 shooting and 6-8 from the line, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Nice work, big fella.