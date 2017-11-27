Pistons at Celtics: Avery Bradley to Andre Drummond for the dynamite dunk
Andre Drummond was dominant in the Pistons win against the Boston Celtics, and he helped down the stretch with a sweet, sweet dunk delivered by Avery Bradley.
Bradley to Drummond, whew pic.twitter.com/HSstSWCOTZ— Steve Hinson (@Shinons8) November 28, 2017
What say you Luke Kennard?
Luke Kennard, your thoughts on Andre Drummond? pic.twitter.com/ohNHgrC4On— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) November 28, 2017
Agreed.
Drummond finished with a ridiculous line of 25 points on 10-12 shooting and 6-8 from the line, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a partridge in a pear tree.
Nice work, big fella.
