Pistons at Celtics final score: Best game of Andre Drummond’s career? Pistons win 118-108

That statline was something else.

The Celtics came into tonight’s game boasting the league’s best defense. The Pistons shredded it.

They shot 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three, also making their way to the line 23 times where they shot 83 percent. Who is this team? Oh, and also only eight turnovers.

That’s a tough team to beat.

They even uncharacteristically came out playing well from the opening tip and closing it out in an undramatic fashion. They looked like a real life, legitimately good basketball team.

Tobias Harris was outstanding, dropping 31 points on 11-16 shooting, going 5-6 from three, several with a high degree of difficulty, and grabbing eight rebounds. Ish Smith was a jolt of energy for the second unit when the Celtics looked to be making a push late in the game.

But the star was Andre Drummond.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a better game from Dre. Drummond became just the third player to put up 26 points, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals (since 1963, at least). And he did it on 10-12 shooting from the field and 6-8 from the line. He still had three turnovers, but his passing looked more under control and disciplined than over the past eight games where he’s averaged 5 turnovers.

Oh, there was also this:

Great win for the Pistons, awesome game from Drummond. We’ll have more coming from DBB later. But for now, ROLL CALL:

