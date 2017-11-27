Pistons at Celtics GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Monday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: +6.5

Projected Lineup

Pistons (12-6)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

Celtics (18-3)

Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Pregame Reading

DBB game preview

Today’s new Close Out

Catch the latest DBB podcast

Has nothing to do with tonight’s game, but read this interview from Kevin Durant talking about racial identity and being black in America