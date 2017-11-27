Pistons at Celtics GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: Monday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: +6.5
Projected Lineup
Pistons (12-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
Celtics (18-3)
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
