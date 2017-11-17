Pistons at Pacers GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: +1.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit (10-4)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris

Indiana (7-8)

Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Thad Young, Bojan Bogdanovic

