Pistons at Pacers GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Pistons at Pacers GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: +1.5
Projected Lineups
Detroit (10-4)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris
Indiana (7-8)
Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Thad Young, Bojan Bogdanovic
Pregame Reading
Another nice fanpost preview from Joetruck299
Indy Cornrows on the Pacers’ developing identity (playing fast)
Fanshot of former DBB favorite Jonas Jerebko giving the wacky arm inflatable tube man defense in helping Kristaps Porzingis earn the Dunk of the Night (h/t Merwinly)
-
Rose's ankle to be immobilized in boot
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Nets' Russell undergoes knee surgery
Russell has not played since injuring his knee against the Jazz on Nov. 11
-
Thomas wants to play Boston in playoffs
Isaiah Thomas loves revenge games and he wants one against the Celtics in the playoffs
-
Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Pelicans-Nuggets 10,000 times, with surprising...
-
NBA DFS Nov. 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...