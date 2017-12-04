Pistons at Spurs final score: Pistons can’t get past Spurs, fall 96-93

Tobias Harris had a chance at the tie, but saw his shot blocked.

It was a tightly contested game throughout with neither team taking a double digit lead, but the Pistons weren’t able to topple the Spurs.

The Pistons gave themselves a chance down the stretch with a nice defensive stop by Stanley Johnson on Manu Ginobilli in the final minute, which Andre Drummond followed up with a tip on a Reggie Jackson miss to pull the game to within one.

All they needed was another defensive stop to have a chance at the win. And they got it. They defended the full 24 second clock to force a tough three that missed the rim - except Tobias Harris tied up LaMarcus Aldridge for a loose ball foul. Two free throws for Aldridge and he hit them both.

That left just five seconds remaining as the Pistons trailed by three. They went to Harris for the chance to tie, but he had his shot blocked as time expired.

Reggie Jackson was in vintage form, scoring 27 points on 12-19 shooting. But the Pistons shot under 30 percent from three for the second consecutive night.

This makes for the third straight loss from the Pistons and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Pistons travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, then will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

