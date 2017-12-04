Pistons at Spurs GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
The San Antonio Spurs are well-rested and looking for a win at home tonight. Coach Gregg Poppovich rested veterans LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili, Rudy Gay and Tony Parker and the Spurs narrowly fell to the Thunder 90-87. Pau Gasol also sat the entire second half.
Those veterans should all be available tonight. Bad news for a Pistons team coming off of back-to-back losses (on a back-to-back).
Game Vitals
When: Monday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: Pistons +3.5
Projected Lineups
Pistons (14-8)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
Spurs (15-8)
Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, Brandon Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol
Pregame Reading
The Pistons might lose a bunch, but it’s ok, they’re still good (we think)
This week’s Close Out, examining why the numbers are so bearish on Avery Bradley’s defense
The Spurs’ perspective from Pounding the Rock
And here are some puppies, because why not:
Have fun kids! Play nice in the comments!
