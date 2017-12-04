Pistons at Spurs GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

The San Antonio Spurs are well-rested and looking for a win at home tonight. Coach Gregg Poppovich rested veterans LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili, Rudy Gay and Tony Parker and the Spurs narrowly fell to the Thunder 90-87. Pau Gasol also sat the entire second half.

Those veterans should all be available tonight. Bad news for a Pistons team coming off of back-to-back losses (on a back-to-back).

Game Vitals

When: Monday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: Pistons +3.5

Projected Lineups

Pistons (14-8)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

Spurs (15-8)

Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, Brandon Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol

