Pistons at Thunder GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Watch: Fox Sports Plus, League Pass
Odds: +6.5
Projected Lineup
Detroit (11-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris
Oklahoma City (8-9)
Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson, Steven Adams, Carmelo Anthony, Paul George
Pregame Reading
Russ Westbrook has, ahem, noticed the schedule:
Russell Westbrook on the emotions of the game tonight: “I play the same way every night, whether it’s against Kevin or, whoever we play Friday, Detroit and Reggie Jackson.” pic.twitter.com/1jMzGkB9cD— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 23, 2017
Well, I, ok, this will be ok.
RUSSELL WESTBROOK pic.twitter.com/ALQUrnSmTK— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 23, 2017
-
