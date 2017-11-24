Pistons at Thunder GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Pistons at Thunder GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Watch: Fox Sports Plus, League Pass

Odds: +6.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit (11-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris

Oklahoma City (8-9)
Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson, Steven Adams, Carmelo Anthony, Paul George

Pregame Reading

DBB game preview

Russ Westbrook has, ahem, noticed the schedule:

Well, I, ok, this will be ok.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories