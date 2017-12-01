Pistons at Wizards GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: Pistons +1.5

Projected Lineups

Pistons (14-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

Wizards (11-10)
Tim Frazier, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris, Otto Porter, Marcin Gortat

Pregame Reading

DBB game preview

Bullets Forever game preview

The Ringer is ready to take the Pistons seriously

