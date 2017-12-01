Pistons at Wizards GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Pistons at Wizards GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: Pistons +1.5
Projected Lineups
Pistons (14-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
Wizards (11-10)
Tim Frazier, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris, Otto Porter, Marcin Gortat
Pregame Reading
-
Jokic (ankle) to miss multiple games
Jokic left Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained ankle
-
Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Friday's Timberwolves-Thunder game 10,000 times
-
Ailing Whiteside: I won't rush return
Miami expects Whiteside's rehab process for his bone bruise to take 1-2 weeks
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 1: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Shumpert (knee surgery) to miss 2 months
The Cavs' reserve guard has missed five of the last six games
-
AD fined $25K for verbally abusing ref
Davis also got slapped with the fine for not leaving the court in a timely manner after being...