Pistons' Blake Griffin has bone bruise in right ankle and will be out at least a week
Griffin will be out a minimum of one week, because nothing can go right for the Pistons this season
Blake Griffin has been playing through an ankle injury for the past week and it has severely limited his minutes. In the Pistons' victories over the Lakers and Bulls he played less than 30 minutes. He didn't even play in the win over the Wizards.
According to Keith Langlois of Pistons.com, an initial diagnosis on Griffin is that he has a bone bruise in his right ankle. The Pistons are going to sit Griffin out for a week and then re-evaluate him after that. Detroit is still technically in the playoff race so there's a chance he could come back.
The Pistons are currently five games back of the eighth seed in the East with only seven games to go. If Griffin is really going to miss a week then Detroit might be better off shutting him down for the season so he can fully heal and come into next season healthy. Detroit just doesn't have much to play for at this point.
Of course, that decision will be up to Griffin. If the Pistons medically clear him after a week and he wants to play then they should let him play. However, the games will probably not have any meaning by the time he returns.
