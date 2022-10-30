The Detroit Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Combined with his $19.5 million salary this season, Bogdanovic is now tied to the Pistons through the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The Pistons acquired Bogdanovic in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz.

While the Pistons have struggled to win games out of the gate, they've been very happy with the performance of Bogdanovic individually. Thus far this season, he has hit more than half of his 3-point attempts and averaged 23 points per game for Detroit. Not bad for a player who didn't even cost the Pistons a first-round pick.

While Bogdanovic is a bit older than the rest of Detroit's core at 33 years old, shooting is a necessity around the other young Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are ball handlers who will need space to develop properly. The same is true for young big man Jalen Duren, and Bogdanovic's presence on the wing will ease some of the pressure on fellow forward Saddiq Bey.

The Pistons landed Bogdanovic initially hoping to make a push for the play-in round this season. At 1-5, they aren't off to the best start on that front. But Bogdanovic has held up his end of the bargain, playing well and providing necessary developmental support for one of the NBA's youngest teams. Now he'll remain in Detroit as those young players continue to blossom and the Pistons push to eventually return to the postseason.