Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are off to a 2-0 start in the best-of-7 2026 NBA playoff second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now they must face Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in front of their fans. Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup is Saturday. Detroit won the opening two games by 10-point margins, 111-101 and 107-97. The teams split two regular-season games in Cleveland, each contest decided by four points. Kevin Huerter (adductor) is doubtful for Detroit. Sam Merrill (hamstring) is questionable for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 3 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 212.5, up a point from the opening line. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -4.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 212.5 points Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -185, Pistons +154 Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks: See Picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (212.5). The Under has hit in eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under has also hit in Cleveland's last game and in six of the past 10 Detroit games. The Pistons have the third-best defense, holding opponents to 109.6 points per game during the regular season.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Cavaliers to have just three players scoring 15 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 25.2 points. Cade Cunningham is projected to lead the Pistons with 26.2 points scored, as three Detroit players will score 15.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 218 total points as the Over hits in 56% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Pistons vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavs vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.