The Detroit Pistons, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, will look to win their fourth game in a row when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key NBA Central Division matchup on Tuesday night. Detroit is coming off a 106-92 win at Orlando on Sunday, while Cleveland downed Brooklyn 106-102 that same day. The Pistons (45-14), who have won eight of their last 10, are 21-7 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (38-24), who have won seven of their last 10, are 20-11 on their home court in 2025-26. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is out for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time series 135-109, including wins in three of their last four meetings. Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Detroit -1.5 at DraftKings Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 226.5 points Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Detroit -132, Cleveland +111

Top Pistons vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (228.5). The Under has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under has hit in five of the last nine Detroit games, and in the last Cleveland game. The Pistons are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Pistons' Cade Cunningham to score 24.5 points on average and be one of four Detroit players to score 11.7 or more points. The Cavaliers' James Harden, meanwhile, is projected to score 19.9 points as five Cleveland players score 10.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 229 points as the Over hits more than 50% of the time.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread is the better value?