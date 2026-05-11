The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers look to even their 2026 NBA playoff series with the 1-seed Detroit Pistons in a Game 4 matchup on Monday. Detroit (60-22) leads the second-round matchup, 2-1, as the home team has won all three contests. Cleveland (52-30) is coming off a 116-109 victory in Game 3 and is 5-0 at home during the NBA playoffs 2026. The Cavs have won 13 of their last 15 postseason games versus Detroit.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The teams split their four regular-season meetings. The latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Cleveland as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -3.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 213.5 points Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -167, Pistons +140 Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks: See Picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (213.5). The Over hit in Game 3 with plenty of points to spare, eclipsing the total by 12.5 points. The Over is now 4-2 over the Cavs' last six games, while high-scoring games are normally in store when Detroit is coming off a loss. Following the Pistons' last eight defeats, the total has been eclipsed six times for a 75% over clip.

Both teams have highly effective offenses inside the paint. No team makes more 2-pointers per game than Detroit, who ranks third in overall field goal percentage, while Cleveland ranks second in 2-point percentage. The Cavaliers also rank fourth in points per game, compared to 15th in points allowed as their offensive is ahead of their defense. Ten total players are projected to score more than 9 points as the model calls for 217 combined points. The total is surpassed in 57% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Pistons vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Cavs vs. Pistons 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Cavs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.