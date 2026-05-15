The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will look to close out their best-of-seven 2026 NBA playoff series when they face the one-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on Friday night. Cleveland beat the Pistons 117-113 on Wednesday in Game 5 of the series to take a 3-2 series lead. The Pistons (60-22) were plagued by a controversial no-call in Game 5 and are 28-13 on the road. The Cavaliers (52-30), led by James Harden's 30 points in Game 5, are 30-16 on their home court in 2025-26. Kevin Huerter (adductor), Caris LeVert (heel) and Duncan Robinson (back) are all listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks, check out the Pistons vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavs -4.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 210.5 points Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavs -174, Pistons +145 Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Pistons vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (210.5). The Over has hit in the last three games between the Pistons and the Cavaliers. The total has gone Over in six of the Cavs last eight games. The total has also gone Over in 10 of Cleveland's last 14 games played in May.

The SportsLine model is projecting just three Detroit players to score 14 points or more, led by Cade Cunningham's 26.4 points. Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 27.3 points scored, as three Cleveland players will score 17 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 216 total points as the Over hits in 58% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Pistons vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.