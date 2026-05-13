Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers willed their way to tie their series after an impressive Game 4 win in Ohio. Now the series heads north, where Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, get an opportunity to keep the homecourt advantage. The Cavs are unbeaten at home in the 2026 NBA playoffs, but winless on the road. Kevin Huerter (adductor), Caris LeVert (heel) and Duncan Robinson (back) are all listed as questionable for Detroit.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham both have an over/under for total points set at 26.5. Before making any Pistons vs. picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -4.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 211.5 points Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -178, Cavaliers +149 Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (211.5). The Over has hit in the past two games in this series. Cleveland also saw 54% of its road games clear the total this season, and when the total was between 210 and 213, Cleveland was 2-0 to the Over.

The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points as the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Pistons vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession of Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.