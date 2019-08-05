Pistons center Andre Drummond has an offseason diet plan that includes precisely one beer per day

As Pistons center Andre Drummond prepares for yet another season in Detroit, his offseason regimen includes working out, eating healthy, getting court reps in, and drinking beer.

That last part may not be the most important part of his summer routine but it's arguably the most intriguing. I mean, who wouldn't want to throw down a couple dunks and drinks before calling it a day at the office?

But Drummond's scheduled beer drinking is more about functionality and necessity than it is about having a good time.

According to a recent story from the Detroit Free Press, Drummond has cut out red meat from his diet, which consists primarily of fish and vegetables, and has taken to drinking exactly one (1) beer in order to meet his daily caloric intake.

Being ordered to drink beer for work sounds fun, but only getting to enjoy a single drink is a bit of a tease. If you're going to drink just one beer, which would you choose? Drummond apparently prefers Miller Lite with Corona as "a close second," so I guess nobody is going to accuse him of being a beer snob.

In any case, one beer seems like a pretty nice way to reach your daily dietary benchmark, so props to Drummond for making it work for him.

"If you do it the right way, it's actually not bad for you and that's why I'm doing it," Drummond told the Free Press.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 280 pounds, Drummond is the third-heaviest NBA player behind Zion Williamson and Boban Marjanovich. Zion is built like a house and Marjanovich is essentially a giant at 7-foot-3, so Drummond certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to remain in that position while cutting out meat.

The 25-year-old has led the NBA in rebounding in three of the past four years, including last season when he averaged 15.6 boards per game. (No other player averaged more than 14 per.) His size and weight are big factors in his ability to dominate the boards, so if getting to the bottom of a glass is a method that helps him clean the glass, then who is anyone to argue?

It would seem that the willingness to stop after one is what really separates the pros from the rest of us.