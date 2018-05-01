Pistons coaching rumors: Team owner wants Stan Van Gundy back next season, but there's a catch

When Stan Van Gundy took a coaching job with the Pistons, it was largely because he wanted control in a front office environment. Detroit gave him that, but because he's had one playoff appearance and struggled to add talent to the roster, the results as coach and president of basketball operations have been underwhelming.

Van Gundy recently met with Pistons owner Tom Gores to discuss his future with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gores wants to keep Van Gundy as coach, but he's interested in making structure changes to the front office, some of which centers around general manager Jeff Bower's role with the team. Van Gundy has complete control of player personnel and staffing, and Bower, who has one year left on his contract, runs the day-to-day operations.

The two sides have been in discussion for two weeks and, for now, Van Gundy is reportedly resisting the changes Gores would like to make moving forward. More from Wojnarowski's report:

Van Gundy and Gores have been talking about a way to move forward together for two weeks, and some of that discussion has centered on the future role of general manager Jeff Bower, league sources said. Bower -- who Van Gundy hired and trusts implicitly to run the day-to-day operations of his front office -- is set to meet separately with Gores this week, league sources said. Bower is in the final year of his contract.

What this means for Van Gundy and Bower isn't clear. When it was reported that Van Gundy was going to meet with Gores, there was a common opinion that Gores would try to strip Van Gundy of his presidential duties and become strictly the coach of the Pistons. That can still happen, but Wojnarowski's report made no mention of possible demotion for Van Gundy.

Most teams are moving away from the president-coach role that Van Gundy has. Doc Rivers was stripped of his front office duties in Los Angeles last summer and a new ownership group in Atlanta demoted Mike Budenholzer to a coach-only position before the two sides parted ways this offseason.