Pistons commit $2.4 million on newly acquired Wayne Ellington for rest of season, per report
The veteran shooter was traded by the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns prior to the trade deadline
With the trade deadline passing, the NBA will now see a number of prominent veterans being bought out of their contracts.
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat traded Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Ryan Anderson, with Phoenix planning to waive the veteran shooter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Ellington will sign with the Detroit Pistons after clearing waivers.
Wojnarowski also noted that the Pistons, back in action on Monday against the Wizards (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), has committed $2.4 million for the rest of the season on Ellington, who was one of the top players on the open market alongside Wesley Matthews and Enes Kanter.
The sharpshooting guard was on a one-year deal with the Heat after spending the past three seasons with the franchise. In 25 games this season, Ellington was averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while knocking down 36.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Ellington has been on his fair share of teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to Miami.
Ellington likely had several potential suitors with the Lakers having an open roster spot and his hometown Philadelphia 76ers potentially looking to bolster their bench. However, now Ellington will try to help the Pistons grab one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...