It's been a tough season for the Detroit Pistons, and after more than a month they sit in last place in the Eastern Conference at 5-17. As they embark on a rebuild that figures to take at least a few years, they're looking to make even more changes to a roster that was overhauled in the offseason.

Most notably, veteran point guard Derrick Rose is on the trading block and is expected to be moved before the deadline. In fact, the team has come to a mutual agreement with the former MVP to try and trade him, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic. Multiple teams are interested, including the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic. The Pistons and Rose mutually agreed that a trade would be best for both sides, per sources. While there is a great deal of respect for one another, the rebuilding Pistons plan to increase their usage of young players as the season progresses, according to those sources. Sources say the Pistons have received interest in Rose from several teams. The Clippers have also expressed interest in the 12-year veteran, sources said.

Rose signed a two-year deal with the Pistons ahead of the 2019-20 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. During his time in Detroit he's been a pretty productive scorer in a sixth-man role, averaging 18.1 points per game last season and 14.2 through 15 games this season.

The Pistons, though, have fallen on hard times and it makes sense for both sides to move on. Rose will want to play in the postseason, and as a veteran point guard on an expiring contract, he'll have a lot of value to playoff teams looking for a boost. As for the Pistons, they can try and get some sort of future asset before Rose leaves for nothing after his contract runs out.

Rose spent five seasons playing for Tom Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls, and the Knicks coach is obviously interested in reuniting. New York has plenty of veteran guards, however, and there's already some concerns about impressive rookie Immanuel Quickley not getting enough playing time.

As for the Clippers, they've been searching for a point guard reinforcement for a while now, so it's little surprise that they'd check in on Rose's availability. But whether adding another scoring-first guard makes the most sense for their roster remains to be seen.