The Detroit Pistons are firmly in rebuild mode as they approach the offseason with what is currently the Eastern Conference's worst record at 20-50 on the year. Despite their struggles at times on the floor, it appears as though Pistons GM Troy Weaver has already made his first important decision off the offseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit is finalizing a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey that will keep him with the Pistons through the 2023-24 campaign. Casey has two years left on the five-year contract he initially signed with the franchise so this extension means he has, at least, one additional season to work with the Pistons' young core in hopes of leading the team back to the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season where they were swept out of the opening round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Wojnarowski's sources, Weaver and the rest of the Pistons' front office have been pleased with how Casey has approached working with a roster that only features a handful of players over the age of 25. Under Casey's watch, Jerami Grant has seen his impact on the offensive end of the floor increase in a major way. He has also helped develop rookie forward Saddiq Bey into what looks like one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NBA Draft. With those building blocks in place, as well as the draft capital at their disposal, Detroit's rebuild might not take as long as some had anticipated and Weaver is banking on Casey to be the man to help lead the Pistons over the hump and back into playoff contention.

The former NBA Coach of the Year has compiled a record of 81-137 in his time with the Pistons, including a 41-41 record in his first year at the helm. For his career, Casey owns a coaching record of 454-444 with 320 of those wins coming during his time with the Toronto Raptors.