Pistons hire Grizzlies executive with connections to Dwane Casey to lead search for coach and GM

Still without a team president or coach, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly hired Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski to help in their search to find someone to fill both positions, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons parted ways with Stan Van Gundy -- their coach and president of basketball operations since 2014 -- at the end of the season, creating two voids that need to be filled.

Stefanski will reportedly make a push for former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, to coach the team. Casey, who was fired after this season after being swept by the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, led the Raptors to the No. 1 seed in the East. Stefanski was the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Raptors when they hired Casey in 2011. That was Stefanski's first season with Toronto. He departed from the team in 2013, joining the Grizzlies in 2014 as vice president of player personnel.

The Pistons are currently being led by general manager Jeff Bower, whom Wojnarowski reports will meet with Stefanski to discuss his role. Stefanski told ESPN that the Pistons will be looking to hire a GM and head coach "simultaneously." Plenty of GM names have been thrown around as possible candidates for the front office position, including David Griffin, though Stefanski's hiring may change the direction they want to go. With the draft approaching on June 21, the Pistons are trying to put together the other pieces of the puzzle first.