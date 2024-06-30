The Detroit Pistons will hire J.B. Bickerstaff as their new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in May after being eliminated from the playoffs in the second round, will be the third coach in three seasons for the Pistons.

Hiring Bickerstaff is the latest move in what has been a busy offseason for the Pistons. In May, the franchise announced that Trajan Langdon would be the team's new president of basketball operations, then parted ways with long-term general manager Troy Weaver a day later.

A few weeks after settling their front office situation, the Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams, who had signed a record-setting six-year, $78.5 million deal in 2023 and lasted just one season.

Bickerstaff will now be tasked with taking over a rebuild that has been going on for much longer than anyone in Detroit hoped. The team has not made the playoffs since 2019, and has won more than 20 games just once in the five seasons since then. They are coming off a 14-68 campaign, which set a record for the fewest wins in franchise history and included an NBA-record-setting 28-game losing streak.

