The NBA handed down suspensions following the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets fight that took place on Monday night. The league suspended Isaiah Stewart seven games and Jalen Duren two games on the Pistons' side. Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate each received four-game suspensions.

In the third quarter of the Pistons' eventual 110-104 victory over the Hornets, Diabate fouled Duren as he went up for a shot in the paint. Duren then put his hand in Diabate's face, which caused him to chase after Duren. Bridges also took issue with Duren's "face wash" of Diabate, and reignited the fracas just as things appeared to be calming down. That's when Stewart came off the bench to fight Bridges.

The NBA issued the most severe punishment to Stewart, "based in part of his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." The league's statement also pointed out that Stewart "aggressively" entered the court from the bench area to join the altercation. Diabate and Bridges were given four games for "escalating the altercation," while Duren got just two games for "initiating."

Diabate and Bridges begin their suspensions Wednesday night, when Charlotte hosts the Atlanta Hawks, and are eligible to return to the lineup next Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. Stewart and Duren will also begin their suspensions Wednesday night, as the Pistons are scheduled to play the second game of a four-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors.