The top team in the NBA Eastern Conference meets perhaps the hottest team in the East as the Detroit Pistons travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in the first tip of the Monday NBA schedule. Detroit is in first place in the East at 38-13 overall, while Charlotte is 25-28 and in 10th. Charlotte, however, is riding a nine-game winning streak, and these teams could certainly meet up early in the NBA playoffs, given their current standing.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under is 223.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Hornets:

Pistons vs. Hornets spread Pistons -2.5 Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Pistons -152, Hornets +127 Pistons vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Hornets streaming: Prime

SportsLine's model has simulated Pistons vs. Hornets 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (223.5 points). Detroit has seen five of its past eight games go Over the total, while Charlotte is coming off an Over as the Hornets and Hawks combined for 245 points on Saturday.

The model is projecting 24.4 points for Cade Cunningham, while LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel are all projected to score more than 17 points for Charlotte. The teams combine for 229 points as the Over hits 58% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.