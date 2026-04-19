The 2026 NBA playoffs continue Sunday evening in the Eastern Conference as Cade Cunningham and the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons (60-22) tip off their first-round series against Paolo Banchero and the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic (46-38). The Magic blew out the Hornets on Friday in the NBA Play-In Tournament to claim the eighth spot. These teams split their four matchups this season both straight up and against the spread. Jonathan Isaac (knee) is out for Orlando, while Desmond Bane (illness) was added to the injury report, but is listed as available.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pistons picks, check out the Magic vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -8.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 221.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons -395, Magic +309 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Pistons vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (221.5). The Pistons were second in the NBA in team defensive rating this season, while Orlando was 13th. The Magic were locked in defensively in the play-in game against the Hornets, holding Charlotte to just 90 points in that win-or-go-home matchup on Friday. Detroit had a 54% Under rate this season overall.

The model is projecting just one player on both sides to clear 20 points in the simulations. The teams combine for just 211 points overall as the Under hits 68% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Magic vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Magic vs. Pistons at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.