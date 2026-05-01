The top-seeded Detroit Pistons will look to even their best-of-seven series at 3-3 when they battle the Orlando Magic when they meet in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round 2026 NBA playoff matchup on Friday. Detroit stayed alive in the series with a 116-109 win on Wednesday. The Pistons (60-22), who are looking to reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2007-08, are 28-15 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Magic (45-37), who have not reached the conference semifinals since 2009-10, are 28-15 on their home floor, including playoffs. Tobias Harris (ankle) and Kevin Huerter (adductor) are questionable for Detroit. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Franz Wagner (calf) are out for Orlando.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Magic picks, check out the Pistons vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -3.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 210.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons -164, Magic +138 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Pistons vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (209.5). The Under has hit in three of the past five head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in four of the past seven Detroit games, and in seven of the last 10 Orlando games. The Pistons have the second-worst scoring offense in the league this postseason at 101.6 points per game. The Magic, meanwhile, are 12th at 102.2 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Pistons to have just three players scoring 15 or more points, led by Cade Cunningham's 25.3 points. Paolo Banchero is projected to lead the Magic with 23.7 points scored, as three Orlando players will score 12 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 205 total points as the Under hits in 60% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Pistons vs. Magic at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.