The top-seeded Detroit Pistons will look to regain control of their best-of-seven series when they meet the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Saturday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Detroit evened the series at 1-1 with a 98-83 win over Orlando on Wednesday. The Pistons (60-22), who won the Central Division, are 28-13 on the road this season. The Magic (45-37), who finished second in the Southeast Division, are 26-15 on their home court.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pistons picks, check out the Pistons vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -2.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 215.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons -135, Magic +113 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Peacock

Top Pistons vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (215.5). Both games have gone Under the total thus far in this series, with the teams only combining for 181 points in Game 2.

This time around, the SportsLine model is projecting the Pistons to have five players scoring in double figures, led by Cade Cunningham's 25.7 points. Paolo Banchero is projected to lead the Magic with 23.8 points scored, as five Orlando players will score 10.9 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Under has the value, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Pistons vs. Magic at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.