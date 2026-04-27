The top-seeded Detroit Pistons will look to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole in the NBA playoffs 2026 when they visit the Orlando Magic on Monday. Detroit (60-22) lost by double-digits in Game 1, bounced back in Game 2 but then trailed by as many as 17 points in Game 3's 113-105 defeat. The eighth-seeded Magic (45-37) have won four straight home games, with the average margin of victory being 16.8 points. Detroit has won three of the four prior meetings in the NBA postseason.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The teams split their four regular-season matchups, also splitting their two matchups in Orlando. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Magic picks, check out the Pistons vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -2.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 213.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons -152, Magic +127 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Magic vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (213.5). In over-under betting, these teams have leaned under both in this series and in their season-long matchups as a whole. The Under is 2-1 in this first-round series, while the Under is also 4-3 across their seven total meetings including the regular season. Additionally, the total has not been eclipsed in six of the last seven Magic games.

Both squads' defenses are ahead of their offenses, with Detroit having the No. 2 defensive rating in the league and ranking 10th on offense. As for Orlando, it sits 11th in defensive ranking but is just 19th on the other end of the court. Both teams are projected to score at least 7 fewer points than what they averaged in the regular season. The model forecasts 213 combined points, making the Under a value selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Pistons vs. Magic at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.