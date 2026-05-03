A ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs 2026 will be punched on Sunday afternoon as the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic in a Game 7 contest. The top-seeded Pistons (60-22) have won back-to-back games after falling into a 3-1 series hole. The eighth-seeded Magic (45-37) are hoping to rebound after blowing a 24-point lead in Friday's Game 6 loss. Franz Wagner (calf) is out for Orlando, with Kevin Huerter (adductor) questionable for Detroit.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Both teams have .500 records, all-time, in Game 7s, with Detroit playing 10 of them and Orlando playing in four. The latest Magic vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Detroit favored by 8.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 201.5. Detroit is at -325 on the money line. Before making any Pistons vs. Magic picks, check out the Magic vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons -8.5 at FanDuel Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 201.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons -325, Magic +258 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Magic vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (201.5). The last meeting in Detroit eclipsed the total by more than a dozen points, and entering the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Over was 6-3 over the Pistons' last nine home contests. The O/U has dropped in every game of this series, despite it being 2-2 over the last four games, and the Game 7 total is 8 points lower than what it was in Game 6.

Orlando has heavily leaned to the Over with low totals as the Over sports a 7-2 record when the O/U is below 218.5. The Magic are forecasted to have two of the game's three-leading scorers, but it's Detroit which has the matchup's top points scorer in Cade Cunningham. SportsLine's advanced model projects 202 combined points, giving value to the Over and making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Pistons vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Pistons vs. Magic at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.