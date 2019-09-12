Pistons on verge of signing Joe Johnson, likely to waive Michael Beasley to create roster spot, per report
The BIG3 MVP worked out for a number of NBA teams, but finally seems to have earned a contract with the Detroit Pistons
The 2019 BIG3 MVP spent his entire first season in the league proving that he still belongs in the NBA. Now it looks like he is getting his chance.
Joe Johnson is close to signing with the Detroit Pistons, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Pistons, who already had a full roster prior to this move, are likely to release veteran forward Michael Beasley in order to make room for Johnson, per the report. The two would likely have served similar roles in Detroit as bench scorers, so the addition of Johnson would render Beasley redundant.
Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, last played for the Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season. He had previously suited up for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz. He worked out for a number of teams, but it seems as though he has settled on the Pistons as the team he will play for next season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to fix Team USA before 2020 Olympics
The roster construction is structurally flawed, but it could be improved with a few easy tweaks
-
Howard has Thanos-inspired Rolls Royce
Thanos isn't exactly the character most Marvel fans gravitate towards
-
Twitter reacts to USA's World Cup loss
Team USA has been eliminated from the FIBA World Cup -- much earlier than anyone expected
-
Team USA reacts to stunning elimination
Team USA will have to go back to the drawing board after its loss to France on Wednesday
-
Team USA eliminated: What went wrong
Team USA was hurt by multiple issues in the FIBA World Cup, specifically size and shooting
-
What USA can learn from World Cup exit
This team will look different in Tokyo, but if superstars don't save the day, their margin...