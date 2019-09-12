Pistons on verge of signing Joe Johnson, likely to waive Michael Beasley to create roster spot, per report

The 2019 BIG3 MVP spent his entire first season in the league proving that he still belongs in the NBA. Now it looks like he is getting his chance.

Joe Johnson is close to signing with the Detroit Pistons, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Pistons, who already had a full roster prior to this move, are likely to release veteran forward Michael Beasley in order to make room for Johnson, per the report. The two would likely have served similar roles in Detroit as bench scorers, so the addition of Johnson would render Beasley redundant.

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, last played for the Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season. He had previously suited up for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz. He worked out for a number of teams, but it seems as though he has settled on the Pistons as the team he will play for next season.