Pistons owner chimes in on Stan Van Gundy's future: 'We're not winning enough'

The Pistons were supposed to, at the very least, compete for the playoffs the last two seasons. Ever since making the playoffs in the 2015-16 season, every move Detroit has made has been to boost its playoff chances. However, everything has backfired for Stan Van Gundy. Injuries to key players like Reggie Jackson and the blockbuster Blake Griffin trade has done nothing to pull them out of a tailspin.

When everything around a roster falters, the blame eventually falls on the coach and the front office. In the Pistons case, that's Van Gundy in both categories. As Detroit's president of basketball operations and coach, Van Gundy could have a murky future in Detroit. Pistons owner Tom Gores didn't exactly give him a vote of confidence either. via The Detroit News:

"It's about what happened this year, what we're gonna do, our future," Gores said. "Stan's a team player. We're not winning enough, so we have to talk about that." So, will Van Gundy be the coach next season? "Stan and I have not discussed that," Gores said. "I believe in Stan, but he's a team player, so we're gonna see. He'll do exactly the right thing for this franchise. But right now he's busy coaching this team. We'll go from there."

The future of Van Gundy will be interesting to see. Gores didn't give him a vote of confidence, but what he's saying doesn't spell doom and gloom for his future either. What the Pistons choose to do with him really could come down to how their meeting goes after the season, and what Van Gundy is willing to do with his own job.

A potential change the Pistons could make is to remove Van Gundy as president of basketball operations and keep him strictly as the coach. The Clippers did this with Doc Rivers and the Hawks with Mike Budenholzer, so there is a precedent around the league of teams moving away from coaches doubling up on positions like Van Gundy's. However, is Van Gundy willing to accept that kind of demotion? That remains to be seen.