The Indiana Pacers will look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 on Saturday night when they host the New York Knicks for Game 6. But while they remain one of three teams alive for the 2024-25 NBA title, 27 other teams are already shifting focus to next year.

That includes identifying offseason targets who may still be playing, and according to a new report from Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons have been keeping an eye on two big men during this year's conference finals.

The Pistons are looking to add a stretch five this summer, as their spacing got cramped at times in their opening-round loss to the Knicks and giving Cade Cunningham more space to operate and more shooting help is near the top of their priority list. Pacers center Myles Turner and Timberwolves center Naz Reid are among the potential free agent options this summer that would fit the bill for Detroit, and according to Stein the Pistons will have interest in both players.

Turner navigated perpetual trade rumors for years in Indiana before finally becoming a core piece on a team looking to win a championship, and as Stein notes, the Pacers expect to re-sign him. However, the business of basketball always threatens to make things messy, and if the Pacers push for a hometown discount to alleviate a tax bill they've not paid in two decades, a team like Detroit could come in with a more substantial offer (almost assuredly via a sign-and-trade).

Reid, meanwhile, has a $15 million player option for next year and if he declines that option to seek a new deal, the Timberwolves will have three huge decisions on their hands with Reid, Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It's no secret how beloved Reid is in Minnesota, but the Wolves front office will need to get creative and likely find a way to move off some significant money to be able to retain all three players. Detroit (and others) will hope that financial squeeze could open the door for them to land Reid to give them the kind of stretch five they are desperate for.

If neither Turner nor Reid are available, the Pistons will have to seek out alternatives. On the free agent market, the options drop off some from there, but Santi Aldama could be an interesting target for Detroit, while Brook Lopez and Chris Boucher are the next best free agents in the stretch big category. If those options don't intrigue general manager Trajan Langdon, Detroit could explore options for stretch bigs on the trade market.

The Celtics will reportedly listen to calls for much of their roster beyond Jayson Tatum, and while his injury history brings cause for concern, Kristaps Porzingis would give the Pistons an unquestioned talent upgrade. Nikola Vučević is very much available in Chicago, and is coming off a 40.2% shooting season from 3-point range this past year. Orlando could be open to moving either Wendell Carter Jr. or Jonathan Isaac to clear up their frontcourt, both of whom had disastrous shooting seasons last year but were each above average from 3 two seasons ago. If Detroit buys a bounce back from either of them in a better situation, they could be options as well.