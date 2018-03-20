Pistons reportedly interested in hiring Chauncey Billups for front-office role
Billups, who starred for the Pistons from 2002-08, currently works for ESPN
Chauncey Billups may soon return to Detroit. No, not to play for the Pistons, but to work in the team's front office. According to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Pistons are interested in bringing Billups back to the Motor City to work alongside Arn Tellem in a revamped front office.
This report would seem to indicate that Stan Van Gundy's days as being both head coach and general manager of the Pistons are numbered. They may still keep Van Gundy around as coach, but revamping the front office suggests that he would no longer have much control upstairs.
Billups, of course, starred for the Pistons from 2002-08, and helped bring them an NBA title in 2004, winning Finals MVP in the process. Mr. Big Shot, as he was known in his playing days, was a lead candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers GM role last summer. The Cavs even made Billups a contract offer, but he turned them down, reportedly because they tried to low-ball him on the salary.
It's not clear how much power or control Billups would have, or even what his role would officially be alongside Tellem. However, given he was interested in working in the Cavaliers' front office, it certainly seems he would have interest in returning to his beloved Pistons to do the same.
