New York Knicks fans hoping to make the trip to Detroit for their team's first-round playoff series against the Pistons may have a hard time finding tickets. That's because the Pistons have restricted sales only to those within the Michigan area, according to Yahoo Sports.

Those purchasing tickets to Games 3, 4 and 6 in Detroit will need to use a credit card with a billing address located in Michigan or parts of Ohio, Indiana and Ontario. This will make it harder for Knicks fans to invade enemy territory, just like they did against the Philadelphia 76ers last year.

While this new policy makes it more difficult for Knicks fans to take over Little Caesars Arena, a spokesperson insisted that was not the intention. Instead, the team spokesperson told the New York Post that Detroit is implementing "geo-fencing" to stop brokers from buying up large swaths of affordable tickets and flipping them on the secondary market.

Knicks fans will still be able to buy tickets on the aforementioned secondary market, but those will likely come at a much higher price than face value.

The Pistons are far from the first team to implement this type of policy. For instance, the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes have altered their ticket policy in an attempt to limit the number of New York Rangers fans inside PNC Arena.