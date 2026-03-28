Two of the top teams in the NBA clash when the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons battle the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are the fifth seed in the West, in a key matchup on Saturday. Detroit is coming off a 129-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, while Minnesota defeated Houston 110-108 on Wednesday. The Pistons (53-20), who have won five of six, are 24-11 on the road this season. The Timberwolves (45-28), who are 5-5 over their past 10 games, are 25-13 on their home court. Detroit will still be without Cade Cunningham (lung), while Anthony Edwards (knee) is out for Minnesota.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pistons odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Pistons vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Timberwolves spread: Detroit -1.5 at DraftKings Pistons vs. Timberwolves over/under: 222.5 points Pistons vs. Timberwolves money line: Detroit -126, Minnesota +106 Pistons vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pistons vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5). The Under has hit in five of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in three of the last five Detroit games, and in seven of the past 10 Minnesota games. The Pistons are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The teams are projected to combine for 219 points as the Under clears 59% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Timberwolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.