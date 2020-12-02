LiAngelo Ball will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ball is the middle brother in his family of basketball stars. Elder brother Lonzo was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Younger brother LaMelo was just the No. 3 overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets. But LiAngelo was never as heralded as his more gifted brothers.

When he left UCLA, he went undrafted in 2018 and did not play in Summer League. From there, he played for the Los Angeles Ballers of his father's Junior Basketball Association, and while that helped him garner a G League contract from the Oklahoma City Blue, the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic before he ever played in a game for them.

Now he'll have a chance to prove he belongs at the NBA level, but based on the structure of this contract as a non-guaranteed deal, it is likely that Ball is being viewed as more of a training camp body than a true part of Detroit's roster. The Pistons have a full roster, so unless Ball truly shines at camp and knocks another player off, this is probably his chance to fight for a spot at the G League level.

Still, that's a chance that the middle Ball brother has never received from an NBA team. The leaguewide assumption based on his limited production in a brief stint at UCLA and his underwhelming profile as a recruit was that LiAngelo simply wasn't going to be an NBA player. He still might not be. But the Pistons are giving him a chance to prove otherwise, and for someone who hasn't even played a G League game yet, such chances are rare. He'll have to take advantage of it if he ever hopes to achieve his NBA dreams.