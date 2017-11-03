Pistons to trade Reggie Jackson for Eric Bledsoe? Stan Van Gundy says no way

With Eric Bledsoe on the outs in Phoenix, and unlikely to ever suit up for the Suns again, there are a number of teams interested in trading for the talented guard.

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times on Thursday, the Detroit Pistons are one of those teams. Per Stein, any potential Pistons-Suns deal likely would include point guard Reggie Jackson.

League sources say Detroit should be added to the list of teams showing interest in Eric Bledsoe, but any deal would surely depend (CONT') — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

But any Bledsoe-to-Detroit deal would likely depend on what the Pistons would attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

However, when talking to media on Friday, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy made it quite clear that such a deal would not be happening. Via the Detroit News:

"It was crazy yesterday," Van Gundy said Friday. "I left practice yesterday and there's a rumor out on Reggie and Bledsoe so I had to get home and call Reggie and say we're not trading you for Bledsoe. I don't usually address all of them but it's early in the [season]. You can't address all of them at the trade deadline, but I felt the need to address this."

Jackson, for his part, said, "that's not something I'm concerned about."

While Bledsoe is a very nice player, the Pistons, with Jackson, Avery Bradley, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway, are in a pretty solid place with their guard rotation. That is especially the case when Jackson is playing the way he is to start this season, averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Plus, with the Pistons off to a 5-3 start (just one game off the top spot in the East) after a rough go of things last season, shaking things up with a big trade doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.