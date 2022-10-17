It was only three offseasons ago that Kemba Walker signed a four-year max contract with the Boston Celtics in free agency. With a year to go before that contract was originally set to end, Walker is now struggling to find a new home. After spending last season with the New York Knicks, Walker, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night, is expected to be waived as rosters are trimmed down to 15 before Monday's deadline, according to Shams Charania and James Edwards of The Athletic.

Walker averaged a career-low 11.6 points per game for his hometown Knicks last season. While he was initially treated as the prized addition of their offseason, he was eventually removed from the rotation entirely due to his struggles on both ends of the floor. When the Knicks needed to clear cap space to sign Jalen Brunson as their new long-term point guard, Walker was a casualty in a draft night trade.

The rebuilding Pistons already have a number of ball-handling guards in their backcourt. With Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes all soaking up possessions along with veteran addition Alec Burks, they simply had no need to keep Walker on their roster for next season. A trade never materialized in the offseason, though, so Walker will now be bound for free agency.

What he will find there remains to be seen. Most teams will be satisfied with the 15 players they bring into the season, but as injuries shake up depth charts, Walker may be able to find a role as the season wears on. He is just one of a number of veterans, like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Isaiah Thomas, who are in that position. But Walker is still only 32 years old. If he still has any basketball left in him, we'll likely find out later in the season.