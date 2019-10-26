Pistons vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Philadelphia 1-0

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

Detroit heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Philadelphia should still be feeling good after a win, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

The Pistons received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 117-100 to Atlanta. PF Markieff Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; he finished with only seven points in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past Boston with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 107-93. That result was just more of the same for Philadelphia, who also won the last time these teams played (March 20th).

Detroit's loss took them down to 1-1 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 76ers were fourth best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.2 on average. Less enviably, the Pistons could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.99

Odds

The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.