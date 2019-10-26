Pistons vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pistons vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Philadelphia 1-0
Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Philadelphia 51-31
What to Know
Detroit heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Philadelphia should still be feeling good after a win, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.
The Pistons received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 117-100 to Atlanta. PF Markieff Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; he finished with only seven points in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past Boston with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 107-93. That result was just more of the same for Philadelphia, who also won the last time these teams played (March 20th).
Detroit's loss took them down to 1-1 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 76ers were fourth best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.2 on average. Less enviably, the Pistons could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.99
Odds
The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.
Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
