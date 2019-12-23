Pistons vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pistons vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Detroit
Current Records: Philadelphia 21-10; Detroit 11-19
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
The game between the Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 119-107, it was darn close to turning into one. PF Markieff Morris (23 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. C Joel Embiid (21 points) and SG Josh Richardson (21 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. Embiid has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 21-10 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Philadelphia rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the 76ers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.86
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
