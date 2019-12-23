Pistons vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Detroit

Current Records: Philadelphia 21-10; Detroit 11-19

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The game between the Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 119-107, it was darn close to turning into one. PF Markieff Morris (23 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. C Joel Embiid (21 points) and SG Josh Richardson (21 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. Embiid has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 21-10 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Philadelphia rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the 76ers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.86

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 16 games against Detroit.