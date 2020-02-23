Pistons vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 25-32 overall and 15-12 at home, while Detroit is 19-39 overall and 8-19 on the road. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. Detroit limps into Sunday's contest having lost five straight games. Portland, meanwhile, has lost four its last five. Portland is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Pistons vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Blazers vs. Pistons spread: Portland -5.5

Blazers vs. Pistons over-under: 223 points

Blazers vs. Pistons money line: Portland -229, Detroit +188

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland continued to struggle without Damian Lillard (groin) in the lineup Friday, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 128-115. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 27 points, while Carmelo Anthony added 20 points. McCollum has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games and is averaging 21.4 points per contest. Hassan Whiteside is also an offensive weapon for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.8 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are giving up 115.5 points per game, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA. However, the Trail Blazers have fared well against the spread at home. In fact, Portland is 5-1 against the spread in its last six home games.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit had no answers for the Bucks on Thursday, falling 126-106. Bruce Brown came off the bench to drop a double-double finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Christian Wood led the Pistons, scoring 18 points off the bench.

Detroit has experienced some struggles of its own, allowing opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor -- the fifth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But despite losing five straight, the Pistons have gone 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight meetings against Portland.

