Pistons vs. Bucks final score: Comeback effort comes up short, Pistons fall 99-95

It was a valiant effort by the bench, but it wasn't quite enough

The Pistons looked dead in the water as we headed to the 4th quarter. They trailed by 13 and hadn't played all that well all game.

As has been the case all season, the bench brigade led by Anthony Tolliver nearly completed the comeback. Langston Galloway came out dropping bombs. He hit back-to-back 3s and then was fouled on a 3 point attempt and made all three freebies. Anthony Tolliver played his usual solid defense and was also draining threes like it was the 3-point shootout.

There were a couple moments when they even took the lead. It wasn't quite enough, but the Pistons showed fight all game like they have all season. It is becoming safer to call this team good by the day.

Tolliver finished the game with 9 points and so did Galloway. Avery Bradley led the team in scoring with 28 on 8-of-18 shooting. Luke Kennard was also once again solid and appears to be a rotation regular. He had 11 on 4-of-7 shooting.

The Pistons will face the Pacers on Friday at 7 p.m.