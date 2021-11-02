Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-4; Detroit 1-5

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 6-20 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Pistons and Milwaukee will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 117-91 punch to the gut against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Detroit was down 96-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Jerami Grant had a rough night: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-15, 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Milwaukee and the Utah Jazz on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Milwaukee falling 107-95 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 1-5 while the Bucks sit at 3-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Milwaukee has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.